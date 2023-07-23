Amalgamated Bank Has $7.28 Million Holdings in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

Amalgamated Bank cut its holdings in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 252,077 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,766 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $7,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BKR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Baker Hughes by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 50,545,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,492,603,000 after purchasing an additional 501,606 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Baker Hughes by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,895,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,936,000 after purchasing an additional 85,567 shares during the period. Amundi lifted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 41.8% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 14,337,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,017,000 after acquiring an additional 4,226,117 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 5.9% in the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 9,561,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,932,000 after acquiring an additional 529,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,986,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,919,760 shares during the last quarter. 92.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on BKR. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. HSBC increased their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Friday. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.33.

Baker Hughes Stock Performance

Shares of BKR stock opened at $35.43 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.70 and a 200-day moving average of $30.13. The company has a market cap of $35.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.35 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Baker Hughes has a 52 week low of $20.42 and a 52 week high of $35.87.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.27 billion. Baker Hughes had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 9.01%. Baker Hughes’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Baker Hughes will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Baker Hughes Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.26%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Kurt Camilleri sold 12,293 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.53, for a total value of $350,719.29. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,530. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Baker Hughes news, SVP Kurt Camilleri sold 12,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.53, for a total transaction of $350,719.29. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,530. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP James E. Apostolides sold 3,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.93, for a total transaction of $95,626.35. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,839.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through two segments: Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET). The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

Featured Stories

