Amalgamated Bank Has $7.42 Million Stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 84,413 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,460 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $7,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its position in Blackstone by 14.4% during the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 2,386 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in Blackstone by 5.2% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 50,037 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,395,000 after purchasing an additional 2,478 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Blackstone by 35.5% in the first quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 11,750 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 3,079 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in shares of Blackstone by 5.8% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 22,488 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Blackstone by 12.0% in the first quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 3,936 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period. 63.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blackstone

In other news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.08, for a total transaction of $7,911,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,060,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,706,499.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso acquired 57,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.25 per share, with a total value of $299,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,071,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,623,406.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.08, for a total transaction of $7,911,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,060,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,706,499.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 117,282 shares of company stock valued at $646,274. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Blackstone Stock Performance

Blackstone stock opened at $104.89 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $91.22 and a 200-day moving average of $88.74. Blackstone Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.72 and a 1 year high of $110.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $74.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.49.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 17.92% and a return on equity of 16.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 347.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is presently 198.79%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Blackstone from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised shares of Blackstone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Blackstone from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Friday. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Blackstone from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.47.

Blackstone Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

