Amalgamated Bank Has $7.81 Million Stock Holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Free Report) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 130,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,374 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank owned 0.07% of Rexford Industrial Realty worth $7,813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 117.4% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 27.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 46.6% in the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. 98.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Howard Schwimmer sold 35,505 shares of Rexford Industrial Realty stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.94, for a total value of $1,986,149.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 50,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,845,220.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Rexford Industrial Realty Price Performance

Rexford Industrial Realty stock opened at $55.51 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $53.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.85. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a one year low of $48.74 and a one year high of $68.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The firm has a market cap of $11.15 billion, a PE ratio of 56.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.81.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.28). Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 2.82% and a net margin of 27.23%. The company had revenue of $195.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. Rexford Industrial Realty’s revenue was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rexford Industrial Realty Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s payout ratio is 153.54%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on REXR shares. BMO Capital Markets cut Rexford Industrial Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Mizuho started coverage on Rexford Industrial Realty in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Citigroup cut Rexford Industrial Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Rexford Industrial Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Rexford Industrial Realty presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.67.

Rexford Industrial Realty Profile

Rexford Industrial creates value by investing in, operating and redeveloping industrial properties throughout infill Southern California, the world's fourth largest industrial market and consistently the highest-demand with lowest-supply major market in the nation. The Company's highly differentiated strategy enables internal and external growth opportunities through its proprietary value creation and asset management capabilities.

Featured Stories

