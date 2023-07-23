Amalgamated Bank Increases Holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,273 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $7,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 61.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 55 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 0.8% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,961 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 6.5% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 425 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 6.4% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 452 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 0.9% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 4,797 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,986,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PANW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $232.00 to $277.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Monday, May 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $225.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $269.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $242.22.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Up 0.7 %

PANW stock opened at $243.82 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $230.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $203.91. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $132.22 and a 52-week high of $258.88. The firm has a market cap of $74.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 387.02, a PEG ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 1.20.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The network technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 50.01%. On average, analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Palo Alto Networks

In related news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.57, for a total value of $6,572,520.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,702,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,898,087.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.12, for a total value of $8,240,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 605,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,826,421.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.57, for a total transaction of $6,572,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,702,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,898,087.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 232,008 shares of company stock valued at $49,070,565. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on a customer's network, as well as their instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

