Amalgamated Bank Purchases 3,130 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 8.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 39,952 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 3,130 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $6,684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GPC. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in Genuine Parts by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Genuine Parts in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Genuine Parts in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in Genuine Parts in the third quarter worth $42,000. 80.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Genuine Parts

In other news, insider Randall P. Breaux purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $149.44 per share, for a total transaction of $74,720.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 20,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,066,957.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts Price Performance

NYSE GPC opened at $156.31 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $161.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $166.00. The company has a market cap of $21.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Genuine Parts has a 1 year low of $141.90 and a 1 year high of $187.73.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.96 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 32.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 9.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Genuine Parts Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stephens lowered their price target on Genuine Parts from $172.00 to $168.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Bank of America raised shares of Genuine Parts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $189.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Wedbush decreased their price target on Genuine Parts from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Genuine Parts from $190.00 to $184.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Genuine Parts from $195.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Genuine Parts currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.00.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

