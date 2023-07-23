Amalgamated Bank Raises Holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,318 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,076 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $7,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter valued at about $264,936,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 84.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,159,008 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $485,712,000 after acquiring an additional 985,799 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Tractor Supply by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,642,115 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $369,427,000 after purchasing an additional 387,155 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter worth about $56,391,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Tractor Supply by 262.6% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 322,907 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $73,683,000 after purchasing an additional 233,845 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.91% of the company’s stock.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, CMO Jonathan S. Estep sold 12,074 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.20, for a total transaction of $2,731,138.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,972 shares in the company, valued at $1,803,266.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 9,091 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.35, for a total transaction of $2,066,838.85. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,061 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,152,318.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 29,147 shares of company stock valued at $6,612,685. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Tractor Supply Price Performance
Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.04). Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 55.53% and a net margin of 7.49%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.65 earnings per share. Tractor Supply’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 10.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Tractor Supply Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were issued a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.43%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $265.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $280.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $265.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $250.24.
About Tractor Supply
Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.
