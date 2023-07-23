Amalgamated Bank Raises Position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 4.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 51,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,257 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $7,483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. StrongBox Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of American Water Works by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC now owns 1,918 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of American Water Works by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 2,054 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in shares of American Water Works by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 3,987 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of American Water Works by 1.0% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 8,088 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulcrum Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of American Water Works by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 5,970 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $910,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. 84.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AWK opened at $148.82 on Friday. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $122.77 and a 52-week high of $162.59. The stock has a market cap of $28.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $144.67 and its 200 day moving average is $147.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $938.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $903.84 million. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 21.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $0.7075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 8th. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. This is a positive change from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.20%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America cut their target price on American Water Works from $140.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on American Water Works from $152.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.00.

In related news, Director Michael Marberry bought 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $142.35 per share, for a total transaction of $199,290.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,673 shares in the company, valued at $522,851.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

