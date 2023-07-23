Amalgamated Bank Sells 1,016 Shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Amalgamated Bank decreased its stake in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 97,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,016 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Edison International were worth $6,889,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EIX. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Edison International by 480.2% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,697,110 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $330,677,000 after purchasing an additional 3,887,557 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Edison International during the 4th quarter worth about $222,895,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Edison International by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,732,894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $401,877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541,989 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Edison International by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,362,970 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $341,192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345,379 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Edison International by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,417,048 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $344,633,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252,240 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on EIX shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Edison International from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their target price on shares of Edison International from $66.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Edison International from $79.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Edison International in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Edison International from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.55.

Shares of Edison International stock opened at $72.40 on Friday. Edison International has a 1-year low of $54.45 and a 1-year high of $74.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $68.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.05. Edison International had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 12.48%. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. Edison International’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Edison International will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.738 per share. This represents a $2.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. This is a positive change from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 134.70%.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. The company supplies electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors. It also provides decarbonization and energy solutions to commercial, institutional, and industrial customers in North America and Europe.

