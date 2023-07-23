Amalgamated Bank Sells 1,248 Shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN)

Amalgamated Bank reduced its position in shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,547 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,248 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank owned about 0.07% of Penumbra worth $7,677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Penumbra by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 80,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,876,000 after purchasing an additional 3,384 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in Penumbra by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 15,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,443,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Penumbra in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,313,000. F M Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Penumbra in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,969,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Penumbra in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,054,000. 91.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Penumbra from $300.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Penumbra from $303.00 to $349.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Penumbra in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $375.00 price target for the company. 58.com reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Penumbra in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Penumbra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $330.58.

Insider Transactions at Penumbra

Penumbra Stock Performance

In other news, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.30, for a total value of $278,370.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 66,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,518,034.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.30, for a total value of $278,370.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 66,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,518,034.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 9,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.98, for a total transaction of $3,121,924.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 37,325 shares of company stock valued at $11,839,865 over the last 90 days. 5.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PEN opened at $303.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 5.37. Penumbra, Inc. has a twelve month low of $127.44 and a twelve month high of $348.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $322.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $285.85. The firm has a market cap of $11.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,897.43 and a beta of 0.53.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.12. Penumbra had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 1.58%. The firm had revenue of $241.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Penumbra, Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Penumbra Company Profile

Penumbra, Inc, together with its subsidiairies, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra RED, JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, BMX96, DDC, SENDit, and PX SLIM brands.

