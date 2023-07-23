Amalgamated Bank Sells 1,652 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Amalgamated Bank cut its holdings in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,628 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,652 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $7,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GPN. C WorldWide Group Holding A S boosted its position in Global Payments by 178.2% in the 1st quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 107,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,271,000 after buying an additional 68,595 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in shares of Global Payments by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 22,589 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,377,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Global Payments by 314.2% in the 1st quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 51,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,424,000 after purchasing an additional 39,097 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Payments in the 1st quarter worth $293,000. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Global Payments by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 22,996 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares during the last quarter. 85.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GPN opened at $110.49 on Friday. Global Payments Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.27 and a 12-month high of $136.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $102.68 and a 200-day moving average of $105.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.09. Global Payments had a negative net margin of 1.58% and a positive return on equity of 10.67%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.97 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Global Payments’s payout ratio is -212.76%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GPN shares. Raymond James reduced their price target on Global Payments from $160.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Global Payments from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday. 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird raised Global Payments from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $130.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Global Payments in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Global Payments presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.67.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

