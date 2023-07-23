Amalgamated Bank Sells 2,696 Shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Amalgamated Bank decreased its holdings in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) by 10.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 24,233 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,696 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Watsco were worth $7,710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WSO. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in Watsco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Watsco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Watsco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Watsco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Watsco by 359.5% during the fourth quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 193 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on WSO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Watsco from $331.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Watsco from $280.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Watsco from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Watsco from $269.00 to $289.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on Watsco from $315.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $354.14.

Watsco Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE WSO opened at $366.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 2.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $355.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $322.68. Watsco, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $228.61 and a fifty-two week high of $383.83. The company has a market cap of $14.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.87 and a beta of 0.94.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The construction company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.58. Watsco had a return on equity of 24.40% and a net margin of 8.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Watsco Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 17th will be paid a $2.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 14th. This represents a $9.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.89%.

About Watsco

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

