Amalgamated Bank Sells 588 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,083 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 588 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $6,988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cutler Group LLC CA bought a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. 87.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ZBH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $136.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $141.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI raised Zimmer Biomet from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $135.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Bank of America raised Zimmer Biomet from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $147.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.00.

Zimmer Biomet Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of ZBH opened at $142.23 on Friday. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.60 and a 52 week high of $149.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $29.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.46, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $138.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.91.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.25. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 6.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

Zimmer Biomet Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 26th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.86%.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

