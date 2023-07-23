Amalgamated Bank Sells 704 Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Amalgamated Bank lessened its holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 70,064 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 704 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $7,860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Aptiv by 77.3% during the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 273 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 176.0% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 276 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 94.1% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 359 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 335.4% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 418 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

APTV stock opened at $109.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $29.55 billion, a PE ratio of 49.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 2.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.05. Aptiv PLC has a 52 week low of $77.96 and a 52 week high of $124.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.59 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 3.68%. Aptiv’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on APTV. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Aptiv from $141.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aptiv in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Aptiv from $100.00 to $108.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $152.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.00.

In other Aptiv news, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 669 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.35, for a total transaction of $69,141.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,190,075.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

