Amalgamated Bank Sells 728 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Amalgamated Bank lessened its holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 74,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 728 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $7,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DLR. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 22,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,266,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. lifted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. now owns 16,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,631,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $931,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE:DLR opened at $120.15 on Friday. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.76 and a twelve month high of $138.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $106.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.73. The company has a market cap of $35.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.55.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Digital Realty Trust ( NYSE:DLR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($1.46). The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.34% and a net margin of 7.61%. The company’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 439.64%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on DLR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $113.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $121.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Digital Realty Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.08.

Insider Activity

In other Digital Realty Trust news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.47, for a total transaction of $146,205.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $991,854.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Digital Realty Trust news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.47, for a total transaction of $146,205.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $991,854.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Peter C. Olson sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.67, for a total value of $73,969.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $753,849.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data "meeting place" and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

