Amalgamated Bank Sells 962 Shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,016 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 962 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $7,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new stake in United Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in United Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in United Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 49.6% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 196 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 95.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at United Therapeutics

In related news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.19, for a total transaction of $1,291,140.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,875,738.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.01, for a total transaction of $1,808,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,381.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.19, for a total transaction of $1,291,140.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,599 shares in the company, valued at $7,875,738.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,374 shares of company stock valued at $13,898,119 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Stock Up 1.6 %

United Therapeutics stock opened at $248.24 on Friday. United Therapeutics Co. has a 1-year low of $201.65 and a 1-year high of $283.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $222.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $233.29. The company has a current ratio of 9.84, a quick ratio of 9.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $4.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.26 by $0.60. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 36.76% and a return on equity of 15.49%. The firm had revenue of $506.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.37 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.03 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that United Therapeutics Co. will post 18.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on UTHR shares. Argus reduced their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reduced their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $285.00 to $256.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $330.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $320.00 to $316.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $294.67.

About United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Remunity Pump, a small, lightweight, durable pump and separate controller; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

