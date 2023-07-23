Amalgamated Bank Trims Holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Amalgamated Bank reduced its stake in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,087 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,056 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $6,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TEL. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in TE Connectivity by 63.8% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,366 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after buying an additional 4,427 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in TE Connectivity by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 25,817 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,382,000 after buying an additional 3,598 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management grew its holdings in TE Connectivity by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 4,259 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in TE Connectivity by 108.9% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,336 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 1,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in TE Connectivity by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,621,186 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,617,824,000 after buying an additional 308,580 shares in the last quarter. 93.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on TE Connectivity from $138.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on TE Connectivity from $131.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on TE Connectivity from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Evercore ISI upgraded TE Connectivity from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, TE Connectivity has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.00.

TE Connectivity Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE:TEL opened at $141.00 on Friday. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a twelve month low of $104.76 and a twelve month high of $143.74. The company has a market cap of $44.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.07. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 12.95%. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.57 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at TE Connectivity

In other news, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 25,025 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.32, for a total transaction of $3,061,058.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,486 shares in the company, valued at $2,750,487.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 9,418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.12, for a total transaction of $1,159,544.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,163 shares in the company, valued at $3,467,428.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 25,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.32, for a total value of $3,061,058.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,750,487.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

(Free Report)

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.