American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Shares Purchased by Graypoint LLC

Graypoint LLC grew its stake in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,757 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AIG. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in American International Group in the first quarter worth about $84,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of American International Group by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,535 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of American International Group by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 100,861 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of American International Group by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,447 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after acquiring an additional 3,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in American International Group by 43.3% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,324 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

Get American International Group alerts:

American International Group Stock Performance

Shares of AIG opened at $59.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.39 billion, a PE ratio of 7.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.32. American International Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.66 and a 52-week high of $64.88.

American International Group Increases Dividend

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.20. American International Group had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 8.55%. The business had revenue of $10.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. This is an increase from American International Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. American International Group’s payout ratio is currently 18.80%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AIG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of American International Group from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of American International Group from $73.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Citigroup decreased their target price on American International Group from $71.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on American International Group in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on American International Group from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.86.

Insider Activity

In other American International Group news, major shareholder International Group American purchased 800,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $20,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 400,000 shares in the company, valued at $10,000,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

American International Group Profile

(Free Report)

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through General Insurance, and Life and Retirement segments. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.