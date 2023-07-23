America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) Trading Down 3.9% Following Insider Selling

America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT – Get Free Report) was down 3.9% during trading on Friday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $112.58 and last traded at $113.36. Approximately 19,963 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 77,401 shares. The stock had previously closed at $117.97.

Specifically, major shareholder Adam K. Peterson sold 4,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.30, for a total transaction of $502,968.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 656,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,330,232.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other America’s Car-Mart news, major shareholder Adam K. Peterson purchased 384 shares of America’s Car-Mart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $79.50 per share, with a total value of $30,528.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 725,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,707,778. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Adam K. Peterson sold 4,216 shares of America’s Car-Mart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.30, for a total value of $502,968.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 656,582 shares in the company, valued at $78,330,232.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CRMT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens upgraded shares of America’s Car-Mart from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of America’s Car-Mart in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

The company has a market cap of $713.87 million, a P/E ratio of 36.98 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.56.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.81). America’s Car-Mart had a return on equity of 4.06% and a net margin of 1.42%. The business had revenue of $388.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that America’s Car-Mart, Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its position in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 8,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 31.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Horrell Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,338,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. BOKF NA lifted its position in America’s Car-Mart by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 24,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,926,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in America’s Car-Mart by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 7,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

America's Car-Mart, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Rogers, Arkansas.

