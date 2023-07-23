Americas Silver Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of ($0.02) Per Share, Desjardins Forecasts

Americas Silver Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Desjardins issued their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for Americas Silver in a research report issued on Thursday, July 20th. Desjardins analyst J. Egilo expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Americas Silver’s current full-year earnings is ($0.08) per share.

Get Americas Silver alerts:

USAS has been the subject of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Americas Silver from C$0.85 to C$0.80 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Americas Silver from $1.75 to $2.00 in a research note on Thursday.

Americas Silver Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN USAS opened at $0.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $87.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 1.05. Americas Silver has a 12 month low of $0.34 and a 12 month high of $0.76.

Americas Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $22.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.60 million. Americas Silver had a negative return on equity of 32.79% and a negative net margin of 63.20%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its holdings in Americas Silver by 16.4% in the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 921,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 130,000 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Americas Silver in the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Americas Silver by 150.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 69,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 41,600 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Americas Silver by 16.6% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,404,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,474,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in Americas Silver in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.74% of the company’s stock.

Americas Silver Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Americas Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Americas Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.