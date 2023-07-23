Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Has $338,000 Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Free Report) by 14.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,663 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,309 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF were worth $338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 13,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 3,673 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $401,000. Atria Investments Inc lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 42,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,989,000 after purchasing an additional 5,969 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 42,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,968,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EQ LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. EQ LLC now owns 52,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,447,000 after purchasing an additional 3,009 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Energy ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Energy ETF Stock Performance

iShares U.S. Energy ETF stock opened at $44.60 on Friday. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a 52 week low of $37.47 and a 52 week high of $50.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.07 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.32 and a 200-day moving average of $43.98.

About iShares U.S. Energy ETF

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.