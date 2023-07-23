Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Has $402,000 Stock Position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lowered its stake in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 47.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,364 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,676 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AIA Group Ltd raised its stake in shares of Centene by 829.7% in the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 18,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 16,701 shares during the period. Canoe Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Centene during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,904,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Centene by 85.9% in the first quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 9,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 4,247 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Centene by 22.9% during the first quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 114,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,261,000 after purchasing an additional 21,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC grew its position in Centene by 100.1% in the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 10,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 5,344 shares in the last quarter. 90.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CNC opened at $70.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.75, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Centene Co. has a 52 week low of $61.34 and a 52 week high of $98.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $66.26 and its 200 day moving average is $68.57.

Insider Activity

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by ($0.12). Centene had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 1.01%. The firm had revenue of $38.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.83 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Centene Co. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Centene news, Director Lori Jean Robinson sold 1,400 shares of Centene stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.59, for a total value of $93,226.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,508 shares in the company, valued at $566,547.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CNC shares. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Centene in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Centene from $94.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Centene in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Wolfe Research cut Centene from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $94.00 price objective on shares of Centene in a report on Friday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.28.

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. It operates in two segments, Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

