Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Invests $317,000 in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 9,701 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. J Arnold Wealth Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

Get VanEck Gold Miners ETF alerts:

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Price Performance

Shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF stock opened at $31.49 on Friday. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 1 year low of $21.52 and a 1 year high of $36.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.38. The company has a market capitalization of $12.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.77.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.