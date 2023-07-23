Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Purchases Shares of 3,908 Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RETA. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 42.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Reata Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on RETA shares. SVB Securities upgraded shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their price target on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $104.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $138.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Reata Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.90.

Insider Activity at Reata Pharmaceuticals

Reata Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

In other Reata Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Andrea Loewen sold 6,750 shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.26, for a total transaction of $582,255.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,760,923.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, SVP Andrea Loewen sold 6,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.26, for a total transaction of $582,255.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,007 shares in the company, valued at $2,760,923.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Michael D. Wortley sold 894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.81, for a total transaction of $75,820.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,002,862.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 109,682 shares of company stock worth $10,758,842. Company insiders own 26.80% of the company’s stock.

RETA opened at $110.86 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $96.87 and a 200 day moving average of $80.09. Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.47 and a 52-week high of $113.61.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($3.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.34) by ($0.80). The firm had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.73 million. On average, analysts expect that Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -10.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Reata Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases. The company is developing Phase 3 clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (bardoxolone) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; omaveloxolone to treat Friedreich's ataxia; and conduct various form of CKD, such as, type 1 and type 2 diabetic CKD, type 1 and type 2 diabetic CKD, hypertensive CKD, focal segmental glomerulosclerosis, and others.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RETA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Reata Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reata Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.