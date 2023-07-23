Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Sells 2,641 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC trimmed its stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 19.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,731 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 2,641 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ossiam boosted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 1,434.1% in the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 629 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new position in shares of Halliburton during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Halliburton by 70.7% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,482 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Halliburton during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HAL shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Halliburton from $49.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Halliburton from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group cut their target price on Halliburton from $49.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, HSBC lowered their price target on Halliburton from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.47.

Shares of Halliburton stock opened at $36.94 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.14. Halliburton has a fifty-two week low of $23.30 and a fifty-two week high of $43.42. The company has a market cap of $33.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.13.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. Halliburton had a return on equity of 29.38% and a net margin of 9.04%. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. Halliburton’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Halliburton will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 7th were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.63%.

In other Halliburton news, CAO Charles Jr. Geer sold 12,065 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total transaction of $369,189.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 52,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,616,200.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Halliburton news, CAO Charles Jr. Geer sold 12,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total transaction of $369,189.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 52,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,616,200.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 271,283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total value of $8,206,310.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 829,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,084,207.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 353,623 shares of company stock valued at $11,046,183. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

