Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Trims Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC decreased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 26.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,537 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 16,422 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $5,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 12,178 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.8% during the first quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 11,282 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Bank of The West increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of The West now owns 10,726 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors now owns 4,277 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Smart Money Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 2,468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.59% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

XOM opened at $103.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $104.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.28. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $83.89 and a fifty-two week high of $119.92. The firm has a market cap of $420.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.08.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.18. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 15.06%. The business had revenue of $86.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 15th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.64%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

XOM has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Scotiabank cut Exxon Mobil from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $148.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.66.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.11, for a total transaction of $290,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,398,771.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Articles

