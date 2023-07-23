Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) to Post FY2023 Earnings of ($0.59) Per Share, Cantor Fitzgerald Forecasts

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Free Report) – Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their FY2023 EPS estimates for Amicus Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst K. Kluska now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.59) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.60). The consensus estimate for Amicus Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.48) per share. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Amicus Therapeutics’ FY2024 earnings at ($0.02) EPS.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $86.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.14 million. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 153.68% and a negative net margin of 60.63%.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Amicus Therapeutics from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.20.

NASDAQ:FOLD opened at $13.65 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.33 and its 200-day moving average is $12.18. The company has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.50 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 2.89. Amicus Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $9.10 and a 52-week high of $13.85.

In other news, CEO Bradley L. Campbell sold 11,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.80, for a total value of $138,060.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 823,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,716,757.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Bradley L. Campbell sold 11,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.80, for a total value of $138,060.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 823,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,716,757.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman John F. Crowley sold 6,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.45, for a total transaction of $81,291.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 938,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,618,588.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 81,164 shares of company stock worth $979,572 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FOLD. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 27,300,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $302,757,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 0.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,871,062 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $270,095,000 after buying an additional 138,973 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,839,354 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $217,819,000 after buying an additional 655,841 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,918,315 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $149,483,000 after buying an additional 1,983,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,733,485 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $152,305,000 after acquiring an additional 186,117 shares during the last quarter.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant based on in vitro assay data.

