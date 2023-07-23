Analysts Set Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY) Target Price at $90.00

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Reduce” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $90.00.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th.

Shares of BMWYY opened at $39.84 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.65. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $22.27 and a 52-week high of $41.20.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $2.2587 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment engages in the development, manufacture, assembling, and sale of automobiles, spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands.

