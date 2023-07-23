Analysts Set Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) Price Target at $144.90

Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $144.90.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CHDN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Churchill Downs in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Churchill Downs from $163.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Churchill Downs from $155.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Churchill Downs

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHDN. Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Churchill Downs during the first quarter worth about $7,098,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Churchill Downs during the fourth quarter worth about $75,300,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 113.8% during the second quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 465,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,715,000 after buying an additional 247,755 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 570,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,568,000 after buying an additional 174,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 79.6% during the second quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 264,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,850,000 after buying an additional 117,378 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.15% of the company’s stock.

Churchill Downs Stock Up 1.4 %

Churchill Downs stock opened at $133.26 on Thursday. Churchill Downs has a 1-year low of $89.17 and a 1-year high of $150.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $9.98 billion, a PE ratio of 18.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $139.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.36.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.11. Churchill Downs had a return on equity of 55.53% and a net margin of 27.58%. The company had revenue of $559.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $536.57 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. Churchill Downs’s quarterly revenue was up 53.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Churchill Downs will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Churchill Downs

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming segments. The company operates pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; retail sportsbooks; and casino gaming.

