Analysts Set Deliveroo plc (OTCMKTS:DROOF) Price Target at $122.00

Deliveroo plc (OTCMKTS:DROOF – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $122.00.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DROOF shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Deliveroo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Deliveroo from GBX 105 ($1.37) to GBX 110 ($1.44) in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Deliveroo from GBX 144 ($1.88) to GBX 159 ($2.08) in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Deliveroo in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of Deliveroo from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th.

Get Deliveroo alerts:

Deliveroo Price Performance

DROOF stock opened at $1.40 on Thursday. Deliveroo has a one year low of $0.84 and a one year high of $1.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.20.

Deliveroo Company Profile

Deliveroo plc operates an online food delivery platform. It connects local consumers, riders and restaurants, and grocery partners. The company operates in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, Italy, Belgium, Hong Kong, Singapore, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, and Qatar. Deliveroo plc was founded in 2013 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Deliveroo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deliveroo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.