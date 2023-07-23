Analysts Set Expectations for Sun Life Financial Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:SLF)

Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Free Report) (TSE:SLF) – Investment analysts at Desjardins boosted their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Sun Life Financial in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 19th. Desjardins analyst D. Young now expects that the financial services provider will earn $1.16 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.15. The consensus estimate for Sun Life Financial’s current full-year earnings is $4.70 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Sun Life Financial’s FY2023 earnings at $4.77 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.13 EPS.

SLF has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Sun Life Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sun Life Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

SLF stock opened at $52.58 on Friday. Sun Life Financial has a 1-year low of $37.96 and a 1-year high of $52.58. The company has a market capitalization of $30.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.62, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.97.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF – Get Free Report) (TSE:SLF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.05. Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 14.29% and a net margin of 8.90%. The business had revenue of $8.86 billion during the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its position in Sun Life Financial by 75.5% in the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 33,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,532,000 after buying an additional 14,200 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in Sun Life Financial by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 238,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,062,000 after purchasing an additional 10,150 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. increased its stake in Sun Life Financial by 120.4% in the fourth quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 56,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,704,000 after purchasing an additional 31,078 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new stake in Sun Life Financial in the fourth quarter worth $363,000. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its stake in Sun Life Financial by 77.5% in the fourth quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 15,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 6,588 shares during the period. 41.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.554 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $2.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.25%.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides savings, retirement, and pension products worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as personal health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company provides financial advice, asset management, and investments related products.

