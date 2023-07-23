Analysts Set Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) PT at $17.25

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.25.

FSLY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price target on Fastly from $16.00 to $26.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Fastly from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Fastly from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Fastly in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Fastly from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $12.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Ronald W. Kisling sold 7,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.87, for a total value of $130,433.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 513,495 shares in the company, valued at $9,176,155.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Ronald W. Kisling sold 7,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.87, for a total value of $130,433.13. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 513,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,176,155.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ronald W. Kisling sold 15,107 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.17, for a total transaction of $198,959.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 528,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,956,789.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 252,065 shares of company stock valued at $3,756,131. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Fastly

Fastly Stock Down 2.6 %

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FSLY. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Fastly by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fastly during the 4th quarter valued at $118,000. Midwest Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Fastly during the 1st quarter worth $290,000. Industry Ventures L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Fastly in the 1st quarter valued at $126,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in Fastly by 2.7% in the first quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 54,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares during the period. 65.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FSLY stock opened at $17.19 on Thursday. Fastly has a 52 week low of $7.15 and a 52 week high of $19.98. The company has a current ratio of 5.28, a quick ratio of 5.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.28 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.41.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.09. Fastly had a negative return on equity of 20.22% and a negative net margin of 38.22%. The business had revenue of $117.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.17 million. On average, research analysts expect that Fastly will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fastly Company Profile

Fastly, Inc provides real-time content delivery network services. It offers edge compute, edge delivery, edge security, edge applications like load balancing and image optimization, video on demand, and managed edge delivery. The company was founded by Artur Bergman, Tyler McMullen, Simon Wistow, and Gil Penchina in March 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

