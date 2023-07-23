Analysts Set Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Price Target at $249.68

Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $249.68.
A number of brokerages have commented on ILMN. StockNews.com began coverage on Illumina in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Illumina from $235.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Illumina from $300.00 to $337.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Illumina from $224.00 to $229.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th.
Insider Buying and Selling at Illumina
In other Illumina news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 46,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,304,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Illumina
Illumina Stock Performance
Shares of ILMN stock opened at $190.49 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $196.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $206.84. Illumina has a 52 week low of $179.03 and a 52 week high of $248.87. The company has a market cap of $30.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.68, a PEG ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 1.14.
Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The life sciences company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.06. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 2.26% and a negative net margin of 100.92%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. Illumina’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Illumina will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.
Illumina Company Profile
Illumina, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; and whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of any size and complexity, and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.
