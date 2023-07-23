Analysts Set LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) Price Target at $13.50

Shares of LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.50.

LC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on LendingClub in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on LendingClub in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on LendingClub from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on LendingClub in a research report on Friday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.50 price target on the stock.

LendingClub Price Performance

Shares of LC stock opened at $10.22 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.95. LendingClub has a fifty-two week low of $6.30 and a fifty-two week high of $15.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Insider Buying and Selling at LendingClub

LendingClub ( NYSE:LC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $245.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.32 million. LendingClub had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 22.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that LendingClub will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Stephen M. Cutler acquired 7,407 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.75 per share, for a total transaction of $49,997.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 14,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,940.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Stephen M. Cutler acquired 7,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.80 per share, for a total transaction of $49,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 7,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,313.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen M. Cutler acquired 7,407 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.75 per share, with a total value of $49,997.25. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,940.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LC. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of LendingClub in the first quarter worth $30,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of LendingClub in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of LendingClub by 491.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 159,360 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 132,438 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of LendingClub by 367.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,607 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in LendingClub during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.47% of the company’s stock.

LendingClub Company Profile

LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company for LendingClub Bank, National Association that provides range of financial products and services in the United States. It offers deposit products, including savings accounts, checking accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides loan products, such as consumer loans comprising unsecured personal loans, secured auto refinance loans, and patient and education finance loans; and commercial loans, including small business loans.

Featured Articles

