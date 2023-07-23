Analysts Set Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN) Target Price at C$11.93

Shares of Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$11.93.

Several research firms have issued reports on LUN. Haywood Securities raised their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$11.50 to C$12.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$8.50 to C$8.10 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$13.00 price target on shares of Lundin Mining and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$12.00 to C$12.50 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd.

Lundin Mining Price Performance

Shares of TSE LUN opened at C$11.27 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$8.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.46, a PEG ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.75. Lundin Mining has a 52 week low of C$6.24 and a 52 week high of C$11.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$10.52 and its 200 day moving average price is C$9.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86.

Lundin Mining Announces Dividend

Lundin Mining ( TSE:LUN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The mining company reported C$0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.28 by C($0.06). The business had revenue of C$1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.02 billion. Lundin Mining had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 4.64%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lundin Mining will post 0.7932726 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. Lundin Mining’s payout ratio is 97.30%.

Lundin Mining Company Profile

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; the Eagle mine located in the United States; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

