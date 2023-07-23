Analysts Set Rogers Communications Inc. (TSE:RCI.B) PT at C$75.98

Rogers Communications Inc. (TSE:RCI.B – Get Free Report) (NYSE:RCI) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$75.98.

Several research analysts have weighed in on RCI.B shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Rogers Communications from C$68.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Rogers Communications from C$69.00 to C$68.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. CIBC upped their target price on Rogers Communications from C$75.00 to C$76.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Rogers Communications from C$75.75 to C$72.75 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, National Bankshares upped their target price on Rogers Communications from C$76.00 to C$79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th.

Shares of Rogers Communications stock opened at C$59.28 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$60.30 and a 200 day moving average price of C$63.09. The company has a market cap of C$24.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 364.52. Rogers Communications has a 1 year low of C$50.53 and a 1 year high of C$67.67.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

