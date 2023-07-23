Analysts Set Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) Price Target at $117.80

Shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-four research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $117.80.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Splunk from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Splunk in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Splunk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Splunk from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Splunk from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th.

In other Splunk news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 4,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.19, for a total value of $520,533.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 122,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,803,804.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Splunk news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 4,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.19, for a total value of $520,533.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 122,889 shares in the company, valued at $12,803,804.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary Steele sold 9,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.47, for a total transaction of $1,002,912.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 167,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,473,025.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,384 shares of company stock valued at $1,712,330 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Splunk in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Splunk during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Key Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Splunk by 1,153.8% during the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 326 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Splunk by 171.7% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 326 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Splunk by 54.1% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 353 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

Splunk stock opened at $104.46 on Thursday. Splunk has a 52 week low of $65.00 and a 52 week high of $116.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $102.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.77. The stock has a market cap of $17.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.57 and a beta of 1.28.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The software company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.03) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $751.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $719.02 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Splunk will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets cloud services and licensed software solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers unified security and observability platform, including Splunk Security that helps security leaders fortify their organization's digital resilience by mitigating cyber risk and meeting compliance requirements; and Splunk Observability, which provides visibility across the full stack of infrastructure, applications, and the digital customer experience.

