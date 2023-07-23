Analysts Set Veradigm Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) PT at $19.36

Shares of Veradigm Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.36.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MDRX. Argus cut Veradigm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Veradigm from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Stephens began coverage on Veradigm in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet cut Veradigm from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Veradigm in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Veradigm alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Veradigm

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Veradigm in the first quarter worth $28,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Veradigm in the first quarter worth $37,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Veradigm by 27.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,691 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 7,027 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Veradigm by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,833 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in Veradigm in the third quarter worth $93,000.

Veradigm Stock Performance

Veradigm Company Profile

MDRX opened at $13.40 on Thursday. Veradigm has a 52-week low of $11.30 and a 52-week high of $19.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 31.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.04.

(Get Free Report

Veradigm Inc, a healthcare technology company, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Veradigm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veradigm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.