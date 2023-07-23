ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) Trading 3.4% Higher After Analyst Upgrade

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 3.4% during mid-day trading on Friday after Truist Financial raised their price target on the stock from $52.00 to $60.00. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock. ANI Pharmaceuticals traded as high as $53.50 and last traded at $53.44. 19,486 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 98,805 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.68.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $59.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.75.

In other news, COO Muthusamy Shanmugam sold 14,657 shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.93, for a total transaction of $761,138.01. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 32,750 shares in the company, valued at $1,700,707.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Chad Gassert sold 20,000 shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.43, for a total transaction of $1,068,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 353,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,872,865.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Muthusamy Shanmugam sold 14,657 shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.93, for a total transaction of $761,138.01. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 32,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,700,707.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 105,457 shares of company stock worth $5,467,763. Company insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 9.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,853,463 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,103,000 after buying an additional 166,850 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 8.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 775,299 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,793,000 after buying an additional 58,523 shares during the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP increased its stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 72.3% in the first quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 648,041 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,740,000 after purchasing an additional 271,909 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 531,192 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,099,000 after purchasing an additional 4,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 529,130 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.57% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $938.06 million, a P/E ratio of -30.52 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.23.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.81. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 7.34% and a positive return on equity of 10.60%. The firm had revenue of $106.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.99 million. As a group, analysts forecast that ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. It focuses on producing controlled substances, oncology products, hormones and steroids, injectables, and other formulations, including extended release and combination products.

