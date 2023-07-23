Ankr (ANKR) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $63.80 Million

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 7.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 23rd. In the last week, Ankr has traded up 4.2% against the dollar. Ankr has a market capitalization of $272.60 million and $63.80 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ankr token can now be bought for $0.0273 or 0.00000091 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00005059 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00017149 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.39 or 0.00021371 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000085 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00014063 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29,911.92 or 1.00024429 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000777 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002233 BTC.

Ankr Token Profile

Ankr (ANKR) is a token. Its launch date was July 10th, 2019. Ankr’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Ankr’s official Twitter account is @ankr and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ankr is www.ankr.com/blog. The Reddit community for Ankr is https://reddit.com/r/ankrofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ankr’s official website is www.ankr.com.

Ankr Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ankr (ANKR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ankr has a current supply of 10,000,000,000. The last known price of Ankr is 0.02605956 USD and is up 2.43 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 217 active market(s) with $16,676,330.79 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ankr.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ankr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ankr should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ankr using one of the exchanges listed above.

