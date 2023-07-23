Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) PT Lowered to $40.00 at Wedbush

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Wedbush from $86.00 to $40.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. Wedbush currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Apellis Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2023 earnings at ($1.12) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.89) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($4.87) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($1.01) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.83) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.66) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.45) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($2.95) EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on APLS. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $124.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $96.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $88.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $100.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $84.43.

Get Apellis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.4 %

APLS opened at $34.39 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.48 and a beta of 1.23. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $33.56 and a 12 month high of $94.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.10. The company has a current ratio of 6.88, a quick ratio of 6.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Insider Transactions at Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Apellis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:APLS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.42) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $44.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.10 million. Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 652.50% and a negative return on equity of 225.82%. The company’s revenue was up 211.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.42) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will post -5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Pascal Deschatelets sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total transaction of $1,108,680.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,033,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,513,983.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, Director Alec Machiels sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.66, for a total value of $110,825.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 267,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,729,051.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Pascal Deschatelets sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total transaction of $1,108,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,033,813 shares in the company, valued at $95,513,983.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 164,818 shares of company stock worth $14,507,167 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of APLS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 315,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,029,000 after acquiring an additional 17,287 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $820,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 391.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 67.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 41,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after acquiring an additional 16,567 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 77,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,951,000 after acquiring an additional 3,835 shares during the period. 93.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It offers EMPAVELI for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, cold agglutinin disease, C3 glomerulopathy and immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation-associated thrombotic microangiopathy; and SYFOVRE for treating geographic atrophy (GA).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.