Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Price Target Raised to $220.00

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) had its target price raised by Credit Suisse Group from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the iPhone maker’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on AAPL. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and set a $205.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, April 17th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Apple from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, June 5th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They set a buy rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Apple from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $183.44.

Shares of AAPL opened at $191.94 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $183.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $164.43. Apple has a fifty-two week low of $124.17 and a fifty-two week high of $198.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $3.02 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.59, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.28.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.08. Apple had a net margin of 24.49% and a return on equity of 165.72%. The company had revenue of $94.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Apple will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to repurchase up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.30%.

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,092 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total value of $708,979.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,946 shares in the company, valued at $5,881,483.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 98.3% in the fourth quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 16,252.3% in the first quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,992,420 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 6,949,659 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 21.7% in the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PayPay Securities Corp purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. 57.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

