Applied UV, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUVI) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Applied UV, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUVI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 40,000 shares, a decline of 10.5% from the June 15th total of 44,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 455,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of AUVI stock opened at $0.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.65. The company has a market cap of $3.51 million, a P/E ratio of -0.12 and a beta of -1.21. Applied UV has a 12 month low of $0.83 and a 12 month high of $10.50.

Applied UV (NASDAQ:AUVI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The company reported ($1.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.35) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $10.65 million for the quarter. Applied UV had a negative return on equity of 55.06% and a negative net margin of 70.95%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Applied UV by 111.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 14,600 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Applied UV in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Applied UV in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Applied UV by 426.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 70,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 57,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Applied UV by 74.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 75,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 32,440 shares in the last quarter.

Applied UV, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, acquires, markets, and sells proprietary surface and air disinfection technology. The company operates through Disinfection and Hospitality segments. It also manufactures fine mirrors and custom furniture. The company's products are used in healthcare, hospitality, food preservation, education, winery, and retail industries.

