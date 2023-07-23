Applied UV, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUVI) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Applied UV, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUVI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 40,000 shares, a decline of 10.5% from the June 15th total of 44,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 455,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Applied UV Stock Performance
Shares of AUVI stock opened at $0.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.65. The company has a market cap of $3.51 million, a P/E ratio of -0.12 and a beta of -1.21. Applied UV has a 12 month low of $0.83 and a 12 month high of $10.50.
Applied UV (NASDAQ:AUVI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The company reported ($1.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.35) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $10.65 million for the quarter. Applied UV had a negative return on equity of 55.06% and a negative net margin of 70.95%.
Applied UV Company Profile
Applied UV, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, acquires, markets, and sells proprietary surface and air disinfection technology. The company operates through Disinfection and Hospitality segments. It also manufactures fine mirrors and custom furniture. The company's products are used in healthcare, hospitality, food preservation, education, winery, and retail industries.
