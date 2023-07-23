Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Aptevo Therapeutics Stock Performance
Aptevo Therapeutics stock opened at $1.05 on Friday. Aptevo Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.76 and a one year high of $7.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.84.
Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.19) by $1.45. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aptevo Therapeutics will post -3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Aptevo Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing immunotherapeutic candidates for the treatment of various forms of cancer in the United States. The company's lead clinical candidates are APVO436, a bispecific T-cell engaging antibody candidate that is in Phase 1b clinical trial for acute myelogenous leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes; and.
