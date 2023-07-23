Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Aptevo Therapeutics Stock Performance

Aptevo Therapeutics stock opened at $1.05 on Friday. Aptevo Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.76 and a one year high of $7.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.84.

Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.19) by $1.45. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aptevo Therapeutics will post -3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aptevo Therapeutics

About Aptevo Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics by 7.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 240,819 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 16,337 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics by 18.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 69,886 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $152,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors own 12.09% of the company’s stock.

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing immunotherapeutic candidates for the treatment of various forms of cancer in the United States. The company's lead clinical candidates are APVO436, a bispecific T-cell engaging antibody candidate that is in Phase 1b clinical trial for acute myelogenous leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes; and.

