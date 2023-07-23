Arch Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ARTH) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $2.97

Arch Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARTH – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.97 and traded as low as $2.43. Arch Therapeutics shares last traded at $2.43, with a volume of 981 shares.

Arch Therapeutics Trading Down 8.0 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.26.

Arch Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ARTH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Arch Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Arch Therapeutics Company Profile

Arch Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a biotechnology company in the United States. The company develops and markets products based on its AC5 self-assembling technology platform to stop bleeding and control leaking, as well as manages wounds during surgery, trauma, and interventional care or from disease.

