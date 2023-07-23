Archer-Daniels-Midland (ADM) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 25th. Analysts expect Archer-Daniels-Midland to post earnings of $1.58 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $24.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.09 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 18.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Archer-Daniels-Midland to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Price Performance

Shares of ADM opened at $82.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $44.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.81. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a 1-year low of $69.92 and a 1-year high of $98.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Archer-Daniels-Midland

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is 22.58%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 12,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Plancorp LLC increased its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 3,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 36.2% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Kinneret Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 8,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. 78.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $94.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.50.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

