Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $269 Billion in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 12,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,995,000,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PEAK. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $386,590,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 96.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,512,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,209,000 after buying an additional 5,650,120 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,709,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,328,897,000 after buying an additional 3,142,939 shares in the last quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd lifted its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 13,395,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,828,000 after buying an additional 2,725,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 226.9% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,616,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,156,000 after buying an additional 2,510,133 shares in the last quarter. 89.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Healthpeak Properties Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE PEAK opened at $21.75 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.58. The company has a market capitalization of $11.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.08 and a 1 year high of $28.43.

Healthpeak Properties Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.52%. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 118.81%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PEAK. Mizuho raised shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $34.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Healthpeak Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.82.

About Healthpeak Properties

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates and develops high-quality healthcare real estate focused on the aging population and the desire for improved health.

