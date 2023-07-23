Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $311.90 Billion in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,698 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,904,000,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EMN. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Eastman Chemical in the 4th quarter valued at $102,575,000. Putnam Investments LLC increased its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 4,096,663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $333,632,000 after purchasing an additional 476,347 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 138.1% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 749,206 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,880,000 after purchasing an additional 434,508 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 224.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 298,558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,456,000 after purchasing an additional 206,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,111,820 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $171,994,000 after purchasing an additional 205,470 shares in the last quarter. 82.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on EMN shares. Mizuho increased their price target on Eastman Chemical from $82.00 to $84.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $87.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $109.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.47.

Shares of EMN stock opened at $87.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.91. Eastman Chemical has a one year low of $69.91 and a one year high of $102.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.52, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.50.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.41. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 17.03%. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.06 earnings per share. Eastman Chemical’s revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is currently 56.23%.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

