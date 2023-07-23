Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $340.75 Billion in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,746,000,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DEO. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new stake in Diageo during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Diageo during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its position in Diageo by 681.8% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Diageo during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Diageo during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. 9.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DEO opened at $177.72 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $172.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $177.19. Diageo plc has a twelve month low of $160.09 and a twelve month high of $194.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Several brokerages recently commented on DEO. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,890 ($63.94) to GBX 4,720 ($61.72) in a report on Thursday, June 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,500 ($58.84) to GBX 4,000 ($52.30) in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3,908.89.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

