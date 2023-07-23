Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $270.04 Billion Investment in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,830 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $270,040,000,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in D. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 168,723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,325,000 after acquiring an additional 12,002 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,528,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $419,000. 69.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Dominion Energy

In related news, COO Diane Leopold sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.16, for a total transaction of $307,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 100,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,921,653.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE D opened at $53.78 on Friday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.47 and a fifty-two week high of $86.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.98. The stock has a market cap of $44.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.45.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 7.05%. The firm had revenue of $5.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 186.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on D shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Dominion Energy from $59.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Dominion Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Friday, June 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Dominion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Dominion Energy from $61.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, July 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.70.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

