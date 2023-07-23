Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $321.19 Billion Investment in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $321,185,000,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Edison International by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,198,846 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $139,891,000 after purchasing an additional 189,441 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Edison International by 68.4% during the first quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 6,894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 2,801 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edison International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $451,000. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Edison International by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,982 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Edison International during the first quarter valued at approximately $555,000. 88.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Edison International Stock Performance

EIX opened at $72.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.06, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.80. Edison International has a 1-year low of $54.45 and a 1-year high of $74.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Edison International Increases Dividend

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 12.48%. The company’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Edison International will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.738 per share. This is a positive change from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $2.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 134.70%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EIX. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Edison International from $79.00 to $86.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their target price on shares of Edison International from $66.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Edison International in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Edison International from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered shares of Edison International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.55.

About Edison International

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. The company supplies electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors. It also provides decarbonization and energy solutions to commercial, institutional, and industrial customers in North America and Europe.

